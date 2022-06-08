Zacks: Brokerages Expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to Post -$0.96 EPS

Analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.75). MacroGenics posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.42) to ($2.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.20 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a negative net margin of 303.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) EPS.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on MacroGenics from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.

Shares of MGNX stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,283. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $203.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 11.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 908.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 186,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 39.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 311,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after buying an additional 87,487 shares during the last quarter.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

