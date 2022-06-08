Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to Hold

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE FBP traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.99. 1,710,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,202. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $16.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $218.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $1,411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 732,484 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,349.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBP. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 19.7% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 27,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 64.2% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 599,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 234,304 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 17.5% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 905,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,904,000 after acquiring an additional 135,023 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

