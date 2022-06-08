Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated an outperform rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1.81.

Shares of SHIP opened at $1.15 on Friday. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 24.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Seanergy Maritime by 183.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 106.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,130 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 88,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 290.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,827,275 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103,300 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $1,938,000. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with an average age of 12.1 years and aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 3,011,083 deadweight.

