Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) to “Hold”

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities downgraded Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Trilogy Metals has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.58.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Trilogy Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 28.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

