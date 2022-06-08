ZKSpace 24 Hour Volume Reaches $599,636.00 (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. During the last week, ZKSpace has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. ZKSpace has a total market cap of $9.98 million and approximately $599,636.00 worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSpace token can now be bought for $0.0506 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ZKSpace

ZKSpace’s launch date was February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. ZKSpace’s official website is zks.org . ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

