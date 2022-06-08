Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.19–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $402.00 million-$406.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $403.08 million.Zuora also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.06–$0.05 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZUO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Zuora to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.43.

ZUO stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 677,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,340. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Zuora has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.14.

Zuora ( NYSE:ZUO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.39%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zuora news, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $63,873.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,153.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Zuora by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Zuora by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Zuora during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

