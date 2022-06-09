$0.03 EPS Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) This Quarter

Analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.04. 8X8 posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.82 million.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ EGHT traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,845. 8X8 has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $28.68. The stock has a market cap of $799.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.30.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

