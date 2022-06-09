-$0.03 EPS Expected for Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.04). Edap Tms posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EDAP shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edap Tms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

EDAP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.96. 7,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,939. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $7.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Edap Tms by 7.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 820,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth $60,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Edap Tms in the first quarter worth $723,000. Institutional investors own 28.71% of the company’s stock.

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

