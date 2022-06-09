-$0.10 EPS Expected for Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.12). Caladrius Biosciences also posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Caladrius Biosciences.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLBS shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 11.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 184,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 9,628 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.55. 431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,247. Caladrius Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

