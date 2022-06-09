-$0.11 EPS Expected for Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Salarius Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.47) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Salarius Pharmaceuticals.

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

SLRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

SLRX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. 7,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,622. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 759,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 268,970 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 79,079 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 502.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 71,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Salarius Pharmaceuticals (SLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.