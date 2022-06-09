-$0.23 EPS Expected for Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Benson Hill’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.21). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Benson Hill will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Benson Hill.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BHIL shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Benson Hill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Roth Capital started coverage on Benson Hill in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHIL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in Benson Hill by 56.5% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHIL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.50. 14,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. Benson Hill has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

