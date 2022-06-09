$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) to report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Accel Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 48.62% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $192.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.96 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded Accel Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

In other Accel Entertainment news, CFO Brian M. Carroll sold 20,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $252,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 11,880 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $154,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,280 shares of company stock worth $1,987,054. Company insiders own 18.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,147,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,530,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,984,000 after purchasing an additional 30,915 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 4.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,424,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,892,000 after purchasing an additional 208,667 shares during the period. Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 6.5% in the third quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,602,000 after purchasing an additional 220,626 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,075,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,465,000 after purchasing an additional 37,368 shares during the period. 48.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACEL traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.65. The stock had a trading volume of 166,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,083. The stock has a market cap of $980.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. Accel Entertainment has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $14.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.38.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

