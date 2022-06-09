-$0.26 EPS Expected for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.17). TransAct Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.63). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 45,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,026. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 83,338 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 22.2% in the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 71,187 shares in the last quarter. 325 Capital LLC increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 1,011,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 61,909 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its stake in TransAct Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 184,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 53,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

