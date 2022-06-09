$0.40 EPS Expected for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Bridgewater Bancshares reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The company had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.71 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BWB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $69,947.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,207,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,267,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,203,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.5% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,964 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after buying an additional 37,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

BWB traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.26. 401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,655. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.71. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

