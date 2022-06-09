-$0.45 EPS Expected for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) will post ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.39). Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($0.74). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.50 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In related news, Director Eric J. Ende purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,010. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,400. Company insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after buying an additional 404,479 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,988,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after purchasing an additional 389,041 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $18,625,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,263,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,285,000 after purchasing an additional 535,942 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $6,501,000. 59.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVDL stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.43.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.