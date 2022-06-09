$0.56 EPS Expected for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.55. Independent Bank also posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. Independent Bank had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $43,503.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,507.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis W. Archer, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $40,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,089,000 after purchasing an additional 156,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,066,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,471,000 after purchasing an additional 26,774 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 764,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Independent Bank by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,518,000 after acquiring an additional 59,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 526,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 31,290 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,730. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.06 million, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Independent Bank has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $26.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

