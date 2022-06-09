$0.70 EPS Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Canadian Solar posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 288.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $5.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.31. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Canadian Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on CSIQ. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Canadian Solar from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,354. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $48.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,421 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

