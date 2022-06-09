$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) will post $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.83. CONMED posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $4.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CONMED.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on CONMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

In other news, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total transaction of $692,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,369.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerome J. Lande sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $177,957.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,021 shares of company stock worth $1,216,552 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. FMR LLC boosted its position in CONMED by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in CONMED by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CONMED during the first quarter valued at about $150,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in CONMED by 30.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in CONMED by 238.6% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter.

CNMD stock traded down $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.45. CONMED has a 1 year low of $107.08 and a 1 year high of $159.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

CONMED Company Profile (Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONMED (CNMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.