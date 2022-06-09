$1.07 EPS Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Booz Allen Hamilton also reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.20% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,925 shares of company stock valued at $10,666,411. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.51. The company had a trading volume of 13,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,819. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

