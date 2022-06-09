$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) will post $1.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Iron Mountain posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year sales of $5.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $348,891.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 29,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,597,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,016,679 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,998,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,489,000 after purchasing an additional 127,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,413,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,217,000 after purchasing an additional 82,900 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,559,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,581,000 after purchasing an additional 300,897 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,304,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47,331 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IRM traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.29. 929,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,133. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.82. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $41.67 and a fifty-two week high of $58.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

