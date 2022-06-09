$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kemper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the highest is $1.47 billion. Kemper reported sales of $1.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year sales of $5.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.28). Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS.

KMPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,367,000 after buying an additional 297,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kemper by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,936,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,122,000 after purchasing an additional 80,438 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kemper by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,897,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,920,000 after purchasing an additional 838,783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kemper by 2,687.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Kemper by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,716,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,403,000 after purchasing an additional 343,647 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMPR traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.69. 159,787 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,606. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.05. Kemper has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $75.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.40%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

