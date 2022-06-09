$1.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) to announce $1.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.41. Quanta Services reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full-year earnings of $6.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.67 to $7.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PWR. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

NYSE:PWR opened at $130.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $84.40 and a 1-year high of $140.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $248,347.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

