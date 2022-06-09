10,000 Shares in Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. Aviva Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 487.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,069,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 887,249 shares during the period. Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 85.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 65,022 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. grew its stake in Pampa Energía by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 119,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. HSBC raised Pampa Energía from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pampa Energía in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Pampa Energía S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $25.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.74 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $406.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 21.14%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

