$113.49 Million in Sales Expected for Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) will post $113.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Distribution Solutions Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $113.87 million and the lowest is $113.10 million. Distribution Solutions Group reported sales of $106.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Distribution Solutions Group will report full year sales of $445.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $445.63 million to $445.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $465.37 million, with estimates ranging from $458.30 million to $472.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Distribution Solutions Group.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGR traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.46. The company had a trading volume of 32,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,172. Distribution Solutions Group has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $60.52. The stock has a market cap of $902.25 million, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lawson Products, Inc sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations market. It sells its products to customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

