11,399 Shares in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Purchased by Shellback Capital LP

Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in CS Disco by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CS Disco alerts:

NYSE:LAW opened at $21.99 on Thursday. CS Disco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $69.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.05.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. CS Disco had a negative net margin of 26.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CS Disco, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $501,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,317 shares in the company, valued at $14,192,111.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $479,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 126,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,773.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LAW shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CS Disco to $33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CS Disco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

About CS Disco (Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.