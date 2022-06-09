11,488 Shares in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Purchased by Sora Investors LLC

Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,000. Datadog makes up approximately 1.0% of Sora Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.86.

Datadog stock opened at $106.58 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.15 and a 1 year high of $199.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.64. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,735,000.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. Datadog’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $823,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.68, for a total transaction of $326,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,612 shares of company stock worth $12,304,579. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

