$12.59 Billion in Sales Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) to report sales of $12.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.13 billion to $12.93 billion. Progressive reported sales of $11.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year sales of $51.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.20 billion to $51.73 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $58.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.28 billion to $61.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Barclays lifted their target price on Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.13.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $4.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,344,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,876,319. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $121.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.10. The company has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 10.87%.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total value of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,217 shares of company stock worth $8,237,041 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

