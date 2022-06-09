14,993 Shares in Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skillsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

NASDAQ SKIL opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15. Skillsoft Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $12.88.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $176.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.26 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Skillsoft Corp. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

