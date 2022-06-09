$17.83 Million in Sales Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) to report $17.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.54 million and the highest is $21.12 million. Sorrento Therapeutics reported sales of $14.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $106.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.78 million to $136.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 132.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,960,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,129,000 after acquiring an additional 19,365,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,034,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,341,000 after acquiring an additional 259,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,901,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,051,000 after purchasing an additional 208,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,301,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,650,000 after purchasing an additional 241,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,574,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 639,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

SRNE traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,905,967. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $661.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

