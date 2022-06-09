17,503 Shares in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Bought by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SEAT. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at about $566,382,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,617,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,169,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,834,000. Finally, Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,582,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEAT. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivid Seats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

SEAT opened at $9.28 on Thursday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $14.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

