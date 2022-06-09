$18.05 Million in Sales Expected for ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) This Quarter

Analysts expect ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) to announce $18.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ProPhase Labs’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.39 million. ProPhase Labs reported sales of $9.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will report full year sales of $72.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $52.93 million to $92.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $46.41 million, with estimates ranging from $41.80 million to $51.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ProPhase Labs.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.29. ProPhase Labs had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $47.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ProPhase Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

ProPhase Labs stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $11.45. 135,863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,095. The stock has a market cap of $177.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in ProPhase Labs in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in ProPhase Labs in the third quarter valued at $119,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

