1,875,915 Shares in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,875,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,132,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.32% of Tenaris as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Tenaris by 460.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,457,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,251 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 281.9% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,478,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,843,000 after buying an additional 1,091,465 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,787,000 after buying an additional 707,390 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Tenaris by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,234,000 after buying an additional 309,434 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 336,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after buying an additional 194,584 shares during the period. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $33.90 on Thursday. Tenaris S.A. has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $34.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Tenaris had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 44.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TS. StockNews.com began coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.82) to €8.80 ($9.46) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. AlphaValue upgraded Tenaris to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

