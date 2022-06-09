2,341 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Bought by Roberts Capital Advisors LLC

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Moody’s by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after buying an additional 130,904 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Moody’s by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $417,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.77.

Moody’s stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $283.85. 7,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,016. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $269.47 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $310.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 26.52%.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

