2,774 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Bought by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $101.13. The stock had a trading volume of 91,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,161. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $93.29 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.86.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.