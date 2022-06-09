$283.44 Million in Sales Expected for WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that WW International, Inc. (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) will announce $283.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WW International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $278.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $287.20 million. WW International posted sales of $311.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WW International will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for WW International.

WW International (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $297.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.80 million.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on WW International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating for the company.

Shares of WW International stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.68. 1,002,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,011. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.91. WW International has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $40.45.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

