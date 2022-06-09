3,128 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Shay Capital LLC

Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,128 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Lipe & Dalton raised its position in Walmart by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 296 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 331.2% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart stock opened at $122.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $335.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Walmart to $159.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.57.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,124 shares of company stock worth $6,240,850. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

