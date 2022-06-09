$331.72 Million in Sales Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) will report $331.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $323.30 million to $337.20 million. F.N.B. reported sales of $307.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

FNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.49.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,616,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,715. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50. F.N.B. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

