34,058 Shares in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Acquired by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 34,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World by 413.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Camping World in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CWH shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Camping World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Camping World to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camping World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average of $32.61. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.77.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Camping World had a return on equity of 109.12% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.56%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

