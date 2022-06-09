$366.03 Million in Sales Expected for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) will post $366.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $421.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $345.00 million. SunPower reported sales of $308.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $2.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $350.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.56 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SunPower from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SunPower from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.62.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in SunPower in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in SunPower by 140.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SunPower by 205.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in SunPower by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 66.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWR stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.86. 2,331,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,442. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.72 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48. SunPower has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $34.61.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

