440,807 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 440,807 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,159,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after acquiring an additional 224,068 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 337.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 746,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,245,000 after buying an additional 60,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,808,000 after buying an additional 48,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of JAZZ opened at $151.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $813.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Neena M. Patil sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total value of $45,560.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,029,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neena M. Patil sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.15, for a total transaction of $152,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,080 shares of company stock worth $4,780,976 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.47.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.