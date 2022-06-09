$446.69 Million in Sales Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY – Get Rating) to report $446.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $442.00 million and the highest is $450.40 million. Valley National Bancorp reported sales of $344.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $356.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.95 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating for the company.

Shares of VLY stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,061,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,926. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

About Valley National Bancorp (Get Rating)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

