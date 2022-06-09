4,645 Shares in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Bought by Orleans Capital Management Corp LA

Orleans Capital Management Corp LA bought a new position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Comerica by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $6,971,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Comerica by 883.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comerica stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.29. 17,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,790. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Comerica had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $700.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMA. Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Comerica in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

