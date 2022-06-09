$49.37 Million in Sales Expected for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) will report sales of $49.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $48.80 million and the highest is $49.82 million. CrossFirst Bankshares reported sales of $48.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares will report full-year sales of $200.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $198.40 million to $202.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $216.64 million, with estimates ranging from $214.90 million to $219.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CrossFirst Bankshares.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFB shares. TheStreet downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 27.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after acquiring an additional 403,220 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,997,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 389.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 171,360 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 30.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 117,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFB traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 62,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,734. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $647.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.30. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.