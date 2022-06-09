500,000 Shares in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU) Bought by Route One Investment Company L.P.

Route One Investment Company L.P. bought a new position in VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VMGAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,073,000. VMG Consumer Acquisition comprises 0.1% of Route One Investment Company L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE bought a new stake in VMG Consumer Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VMGAU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.98. The company had a trading volume of 9,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,728. VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $10.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07.

VMG Consumer Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring consumer and retail companies across a range of industry verticals, such as food and beverage, beauty and personal care, health and wellness, pet products and services, household products, and multi-unit retailers/services, as well as apparel, footwear, and accessories.

