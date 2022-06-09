$505.31 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) to report sales of $505.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $529.28 million and the lowest is $476.70 million. Compass Diversified posted sales of $487.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $510.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.25 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CODI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Diversified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

CODI traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $23.84. 5,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,367. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $33.31. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.86 and its 200-day moving average is $25.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CODI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Compass Diversified by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Compass Diversified by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

