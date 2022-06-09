5,126 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Acquired by Roberts Capital Advisors LLC

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STX stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.41. 20,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,099. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $76.28 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.77.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.27.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

