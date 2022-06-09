$519.42 Million in Sales Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) to announce sales of $519.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $511.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $534.50 million. Synovus Financial reported sales of $488.95 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 35.38% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.39.

Shares of SNV stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.72. 1,216,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,539. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.24. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $37.98 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.73 per share, with a total value of $85,460.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

