539,072 Shares in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Bought by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 539,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,536,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 34.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 118.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,947,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 17.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $42.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.67. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -193.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, CL King decreased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

