54,528 Shares in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Acquired by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALKT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,544,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 1,475.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after buying an additional 790,535 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,286,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,868,000 after buying an additional 623,444 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Alkami Technology by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,828,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,920,000 after buying an additional 553,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 473.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 402,261 shares during the period. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 0.80. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78.

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.90 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 30.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkami Technology news, CEO Alex Shootman bought 22,468 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $250,068.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,398,945.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 4,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $45,329.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,244 shares of company stock valued at $550,488 in the last ninety days. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALKT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Alkami Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.