54,528 Shares in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Acquired by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALKT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,544,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 1,475.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 844,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,933,000 after buying an additional 790,535 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Alkami Technology by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,286,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,868,000 after buying an additional 623,444 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in Alkami Technology by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,828,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,920,000 after buying an additional 553,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology by 473.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 487,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 402,261 shares during the period. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ ALKT opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 0.80. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.78 and a quick ratio of 9.78.
In other Alkami Technology news, CEO Alex Shootman bought 22,468 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $250,068.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,024,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,398,945.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael D. Hansen sold 4,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $45,329.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 284,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,993,027.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,244 shares of company stock valued at $550,488 in the last ninety days. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ALKT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alkami Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.
Alkami Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alkami Technology (ALKT)
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
- Is It Too Late For Energy Stocks?
- Chargepoint’s Stock Could Benefit from High Energy Prices
- MarketBeat Podcast: Get Your Mindset Right To Invest In The Current Market
- It’s Time To Get Interested In Ethereum Again
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.