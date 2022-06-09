581,425 Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Acquired by SRS Investment Management LLC

SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 581,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,135,000. Pinterest comprises about 0.3% of SRS Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. SRS Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Pinterest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pinterest by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,314,000 after buying an additional 3,509,012 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Pinterest by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,468,000 after buying an additional 1,807,119 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Pinterest by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,908,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after buying an additional 225,506 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,703,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,424,000 after buying an additional 1,117,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Pinterest by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,884,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,940,000 after buying an additional 1,312,789 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of PINS stock opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $81.77.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $127,171.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 535,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $1,621,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 358,339 shares of company stock worth $8,200,218. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.